OSWEGO — Although the following numbers are preliminary, it appears all school district budgets and their accompanying propositions passed throughout the county. Absentee ballot votes were accepted up until June 16. Individual boards of education will ratify the totals at upcoming meetings.
APW
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 538-336
Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed, 535-352
Proposition 3 (construction): Passed, 525-351
Proposition 4 (vehicles): Passed, 513-363
School Board election, three-year terms:
Shawn Clark, 600
Mark Mattison, 559
John Britton, 372
James Corbett, 159
Central Square
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 2097-1046
Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed, 2156-984
School Board election, three-year terms:
Kristy Fischmann, 2268
Steven Patch, 2165
Michael Lawyea, 2128
Fulton City School District
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 1552-810
Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed, 1474-862
School Board election, top three out of five candidates to fill three, three-year terms:
Brenda Abelgore
Robbin Griffin
Dave Cordone
Library Trustee election:
Dennis Merlino
Hannibal
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed
Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed
Proposition 3 (Board of Education authorized to use $250,000 from the Transportation Reserve Fund to finance the acquisition of five student transportation vehicles): Passed
School Board election, top three out of four candidates to fill three, three-year terms:
Jessica McNeil
Greg Hilton
Jack Pope
Mexico
Budget: Passed, 1235-595
Bus Proposition: Passed, 1091-760
Student Health Center Proposition: Passed, 980-8681
School Board election, three-year terms:
Susan Teifke, 1568
James Emery, 1539
Darlene Upcraft, 1514
Oswego City School District
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 2594-1380
Proposition 2 (purchase of buses): Passed, 2577-1397
Proposition 3 (establish capital reserve fund): Passed, 2681-1281
School Board election, top three candidates fill three, three-year terms:
Pamela Dowd, 2971
James McKenzie, 2715
Lisa Glidden, 275
Brett Smith, 192
Sam Tripp, 120
Library Trustee election:
Cynthia Fatiga, 3138
Lee Walker, 10
Kathleen Comerford, 2
Jerome Fordham, 2
Phoenix
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 1182-527
Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed
School Board election, three vacancies, three-year terms:
Wayne Halstead
Earl Rudy
Pulaski
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 608-168
Proposition 2 (to withdraw $100,000 from the bus reserve): Passed
School Board election, three-year terms:
Travis Rice
Jan Hefti
Sandy Creek
Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 590-213
School Board election, five-year terms:
Michele Warner, 703
Write-in candidates, 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.