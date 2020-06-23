shutterstock_122236723.jpg

Shutterstock image

OSWEGO — Although the following numbers are preliminary, it appears all school district budgets and their accompanying propositions passed throughout the county. Absentee ballot votes were accepted up until June 16. Individual boards of education will ratify the totals at upcoming meetings.

APW

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 538-336

Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed, 535-352

Proposition 3 (construction): Passed, 525-351

Proposition 4 (vehicles): Passed, 513-363

School Board election, three-year terms:

Shawn Clark, 600

Mark Mattison, 559

John Britton, 372

James Corbett, 159

Central Square

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 2097-1046

Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed, 2156-984

School Board election, three-year terms:

Kristy Fischmann, 2268

Steven Patch, 2165

Michael Lawyea, 2128

Fulton City School District

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 1552-810

Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed, 1474-862

School Board election, top three out of five candidates to fill three, three-year terms:

Brenda Abelgore

Robbin Griffin

Dave Cordone

Library Trustee election:

Dennis Merlino

Hannibal

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed

Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed

Proposition 3 (Board of Education authorized to use $250,000 from the Transportation Reserve Fund to finance the acquisition of five student transportation vehicles): Passed

School Board election, top three out of four candidates to fill three, three-year terms:

Jessica McNeil

Greg Hilton

Jack Pope

Mexico

Budget: Passed, 1235-595

Bus Proposition: Passed, 1091-760

Student Health Center Proposition: Passed, 980-8681

School Board election, three-year terms:

Susan Teifke, 1568

James Emery, 1539

Darlene Upcraft, 1514

Oswego City School District

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 2594-1380

Proposition 2 (purchase of buses): Passed, 2577-1397

Proposition 3 (establish capital reserve fund): Passed, 2681-1281

School Board election, top three candidates fill three, three-year terms:

Pamela Dowd, 2971

James McKenzie, 2715

Lisa Glidden, 275

Brett Smith, 192

Sam Tripp, 120

Library Trustee election:

Cynthia Fatiga, 3138

Lee Walker, 10

Kathleen Comerford, 2

Jerome Fordham, 2

Phoenix

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 1182-527

Proposition 2 (transportation): Passed

School Board election, three vacancies, three-year terms:

Wayne Halstead

Earl Rudy

Pulaski

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 608-168

Proposition 2 (to withdraw $100,000 from the bus reserve): Passed

School Board election, three-year terms:

Travis Rice

Jan Hefti

Sandy Creek

Budget (Proposition 1): Passed, 590-213

School Board election, five-year terms:

Michele Warner, 703

Write-in candidates, 26

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.