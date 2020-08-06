Oswego County school districts unveil their reopening plans

OSWEGO COUNTY – If Congress somehow ordered major league baseball to come up with three ways of playing in these times of COVID but required that each incarnation include mandatory restrictions that literally ruled out two of the three options for all but the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers, coming from the least-populated cities in the major leagues, you’d pretty much have the present predicament into which the state departments of education and health have forced every school district in New York.
So, it should come as no surprise, then, that the required plans submitted by eight of the nine districts in this county on Friday, July 31 are all slight variations on the only option they really had: the hybrid, a part-time in-person, part-time online attempt at making the best of a near-impossible situation. The Oswego City School District is expected to submit its plan on Friday, Aug. 7.
The districts are to be congratulated for their very hard work, dedication, and heart-felt efforts to turn a 145-page Department of Education and a 100-page Department of Health document into a viable solution. And they are to be commended too for not complaining about it, but rather, true to their roles as educators, regarding it all in a positive and constructive way as a valuable learning exercise. Any other industry asked to do what these districts did would be screaming.
I spoke with three of the district’s superintendents just days before their plans were published, and I read almost all of the districts’ plans, ranging from 30 pages long to 160. What follows are comments by those superintendents and highlights of one fairly representative plan county-wide.
First of all, let’s lay out the three options. The holy grail of options is what’s sometimes referred to in Texas Hold ‘Em poker terms as the “all in.” It means all students attend school in person five days a week in accordance with the numerous health and social distancing requirements. In other words, it’s an attempt to replicate school the way it always was except everyone is six feet apart, wearing masks, and washing their hands all the time, unless they’re in band, drama, or physical education, in which case they’re 12 feet apart. Mainly due to lack of space to socially distance, this option is immediately ruled out for all but the smallest-enrollment schools that happen to have large buildings. There aren’t any of those in Oswego County. Hannibal might come the closest.
Another of the three options is the opposite of the first. It’s the all-online option. No one goes to school in person, with the possible exception of special education students. Online instruction is either, what’s called in education-speak, synchronous or asynchronous, meaning live, Zoom-like meetings where students and teachers meet online in real time with the ability to interact with one another, or in the asynchronous mode, watching videos and other pre-recorded programming anytime the student prefers. This is a very doable option but is not preferred by the state or, it seems, by the districts. This option is very similar to the method districts taught by during the shutdown from the middle of March through June. The lessons districts learned from that time make it an improved option this time, and districts are now more ready than ever to resort back to the all-online option if they are ordered to close again.
And the third option, the winner almost by default, is the hybrid. It’s a mix of the other two, as the name suggests, and as such, incorporates both their strengths and weaknesses. The districts have put a monumental effort into making this a workable option. Still, parents may just not feel comfortable sending their children to school in person at all and may just want to keep them home, learning totally online. Accommodations will be made by all districts for those who have medical reasons for making this choice, but it is uncertain whether the state will allow those same accommodations to be made for any other students.
“Our goal always has been, when we started this planning process, what can we do to get our students back in school?” Tom Jennings, superintendent of Pulaski Academy & Central School District said. “And that really was the mandate from the state. So, if you can provide direct instruction in school, face-to-face instruction in school, then you want to.”
But that state mandate cannot be the only consideration, and the state guidelines themselves order that the opinions of interested parties must be heard. All districts, therefore, surveyed parents, teachers, and staff not only to get a feel for their opinions but also to collect valuable data that could be used in making decisions on whether parts of the hybrid option, or any other option, would really work. Plans for transportation, for instance, where full-size school buses will now only be allowed to transport 22 students at a time, compared to their normal 60, were very dependent on such data coming from the surveys, as were plans involving internet access and the availability of computers in the home.
“Our (parent) survey garnered 665 responses,” Jennings said. “The key findings were that parents wanted the option to keep students at home to do 100% online instruction. We learned that we need to make certain that any kind of online instruction includes synchronous, live, instruction. We need to maintain that direct connection between students and their teachers. That was kind of a key finding, as opposed to asynchronous. Kids need to see their teachers. If students come back, parents want to make certain we’re able to follow the state guidelines regarding screening and social distancing, mask use, hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting, all those things to keep kids healthy. So, we’re keeping all of this in mind as we develop our plans. If we’re able to bring kids back, we know that, clearly, we need to follow guidelines to keep kids safe. If we provide online instruction, we know that we have this goal of providing it live to kids.
“Our goal has been, and I think every school’s goal has been, to bring students back fulltime if it’s possible,” Jennings continued, “and I am very optimistic we will see kids back in school to some extent. I think there’s reason to be optimistic for us here in Pulaski because of our size and facilities. I’m confident we’ll end up in a place where folks feel comfortable with Pulaski’s plan.”
Here are some of the highlights of that plan:
• PACS has committed to a 1-to-1 Chromebook model for all students.
• PACS has also verified (and in some cases provided) internet access for all students via purchasing and setting up mobile hotspots, and having designated areas throughout the district for free internet access.
• Parents may choose a 100% remote learning option for their child.
Elementary Model, Pre-K through 5th grade:
• PACS will be able to provide person-to-person instruction five days per week for elementary school students.
Pulaski Middle-Senior High School Model, grades six through 12:
• PACS has planned a hybrid learning model for the middle-high school. The model will have half of the student population attend classes on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half will attend on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday in-person classes will be alternated every week between the two groups to provide a third day of in-person instruction which will be targeted at review, enrichment, and providing support to students. NOTE: This is different from most other districts that reserve Wednesdays for cleaning and have no students in school.
• For the remaining days of the week, when students are not in the school, remote online learning will occur via the Google Platform.
• As per parental request, should a student prefer to have paper-based copies of curricular materials - learning tools, resources and assessments, etc. – then the students will be provided with such resources.
• Students and staff will be screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19 including temperature checks. Anyone with symptoms will be isolated and evaluated in the health office.
• Per the NYDOH Guidance, interscholastic sports are not permitted at the time of publication.
“We’ll have some in-person instruction for all students, at least a couple days a week. That was one of our main goals. So, we’ll have a hybrid model,” Michael Shiedo, interim superintendent of Mexico Academy and Central School District said.
Parents, he said, “definitely have an option. They can keep their children home, and we would provide remote learning for them.”
The state ordered the district consider the opinions of community stakeholders. Here’s how Mexico handled that.
“We had what we called an advisory task force,” said Schiedo, “and that was comprised of nine focus groups and had representation of over 160 individuals made up of administrators, teachers, staff from all departments, board of education members, parents, students, alumni, and community members.
“We have 2,000 students, pre-K through 12,” Schiedo noted, “so all students in school every day, which would be the perfect scenario, you can’t possibly do it with six feet of social distancing in classrooms. Classroom capacity’s about 50%. So, that’s what we’re looking at. But, a couple days a week, that’s the way you have to split it.”
Schiedo brought up a consideration that may be unique among the county districts’ plans.
“We will group by families also,” he said, “because that’s important, trying to do it by households in case when the children are home, if there’s older children, they can watch the younger ones if the parents aren’t home. This is a little different, if you think about it. Back in March, there was probably one, if not both, parents home, but now, many of the parents are back to work. So, it’s a challenge all the way around for everyone. Some child care’s going to be a challenge still. There’s a lot to think about.”
Brian Pulvino, of the Fulton City School District, always seems to be thinking about a lot.
“It’s a difficult time for everyone,” Pulvino said. “People have so many questions: is it safe? It’s a national, world question. So, I understand their fears. COVID is a very scary thing. You can’t see it. You can’t touch it. But it’s there.
“The all-in plan, to bring 3,200 kids in on the same day, whether it’s the social distancing, the transportation, or just classrooms, think about the fact that socially distanced in the classroom is going to be somewhere between 12 and 15 kids. So, just that in itself tells you that you can’t bring all of our students in every day.
“In our plan, we really worked on that,” Pulvino said. “We took a lot of feedback through our focus groups, and some of the feedback we were given was that they were trying to create as much opportunity to bring kids and their teachers together as possible. We believe our plan does that. For ours, the four days a week for elementary is really based on our preliminary survey, which is at about 70% choosing to come in.
“We’ve thought things through,” he continued. “It’s a lot different than finding out on March 16th you’re not coming back. Both were huge lifts. They’re very different. One was very reactionary. The other one has an opportunity, at least, to react, but plan and have time to put plans in place that provide the safety and security for our staff and students. One provides us a lot more time. The other one, we went right to online learning, and now we have an opportunity to at least think about how to do that. You don’t just do online. It’s a very different way. And then, teaching in a hybrid environment, there’s a lot of components to that. They both brought a lot of challenges to school districts. We worked as hard as we could to address those challenges the best we could to try to provide the best possible opportunities, experiences, for teaching and learning for all of our stakeholders, for everyone that’s part of our organization,” Pulvino said. “I’ve got amazing staff, and I’ve got amazing families and amazing kids. That’s the basis, and that’s the fuel that makes this go.”
Each district’s full plan is available on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.