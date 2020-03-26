Oswego County schools meal delivery information: Times, dates, places

OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is a list of meal services being offered by the nine districts, including times, pickup locations, and delivery schedules. Districts are listed in alphabetical order.
Meals for the week will be provided at multiple drop off points throughout the district. The community is asked to stay in vehicles and drive through the applicable parking lot to pick up meals at one of the five distribution sites located below:
March 30
10 a.m.-noon
Buck’s Family Restaurant, 469 State Route 13, Williamstown
Kasoag Lake Tavern, 603 County Route 30, Williamstown
Altmar Union Station, 2169 State Route 13, Altmar
BioSpherix, Ltd. (the old Parish Elementary), 25 Union St., Parish
For parents unable to make the 10 a.m.-noon pick-up window, afternoon/evening hours are:
4-6 p.m.
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown JSHS, 639 County Route 22, Parish
They are working to set up food distribution sites at each of the elementary schools for families who receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch.
Breakfast and lunch items will be available to families on Monday of each week (Specific information regarding this process will be made available when this plan is finalized). They will send home food sufficient for five days at a time throughout the closure.
In order to reduce the possibility of exposure, be considerate and bring as few persons as possible to pick up food items at the distribution sites.
Schedules, hours of distribution, and specific locations will be made available as soon as this information is finalized.
Food pick-up will not take place during spring break April 6 through April 13.
Monday, March 30
Pick-up locations are at:
AA Cole Elementary
Brewerton Elementary
Hastings-Mallory
Millard Hawk Elementary
If last name begins with A through M, pick up your food between 10 a.m. and noon.
If last name begins with N through Z, pick up your food between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Families of students only at Central Square Middle School and Paul V. Moore High School will go to their local elementary school for pick-up.
If people cannot make these times they should contact their building principal and they will utilize buses to transport the meals.
They will provide the families with five days of breakfasts and lunches that will last that week. The cars will pull up and the meals will be brought to your car by a staff member.
If a last name begins with an A through M and not able to come to pick up child’s meals between 10 a.m. and noon, then they can pick up the meals from 1-3 p.m., and vice versa.
Fulton City School District
Friday, March 27: Students will receive food supplies intended to last through the days food is not distributed.
Starting week of March 30:
Only Tuesdays and Fridays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. unless otherwise stated (see below).
All children under the age of 18 in households where there is at least one child enrolled in the Fulton City School District are eligible.
Call 315-593-5509 with questions or for assistance.
Pick-up locations:
East Side:
Fairgrieve Elementary School, 715 Academy St. (Basketball court door)
Fulton Education Center, 167 S. Fourth St. (Use door 2)
Volney Elementary School, 2592 State Route 3 (Loading dock)
Oswego County Opportunities, upper parking lot on Oneida Street between Third and Fourth streets
Crosby Hill Trailer Park, State Route 3 (mailboxes), 8:30-9:30 a.m. only
Kerifein Trailer Park, Silk Road (mailboxes), 9:30-10:30 a.m. only
Greenacres Trailer Park, County Route 6 (mailboxes), 10:30-11:30 a.m. only
Riverscape Apartments, County Route 57 (office pick-up), 8:30-9:30 a.m. only
Gilberts Grove, 1100 Emery St. (near main office), 9:45-10:45 a.m. only
West Side:
Lanigan Elementary School, 59 Bakeman St. (main door)
Granby Elementary School, 400 W. 7th St. (pool entrance – east side of building)
G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 Will Gillard Dr. (door near tennis courts)
Catholic Charities, 808 West Broadway (parking lot)
Granby Town Community Center, 812 County Route 8 (parking lot)
Note: Those who picked up on Germandale Dr. should go to Granby Town Community Center.
For any updates to this list, see http://www.fultoncsd.org/districtpage.cfm?pageid=2280
Staff is prepared to provide breakfast and lunch “grab and go bags” to all children who live in the district who are one year old – 18 years old (or older if currently registered).
They have set up five distribution sites for Tuesday and Thursdays for which you will receive five breakfasts and lunches total.
Kenney Middle School, train station/bus loop, 9 a.m.-noon
Sterling Valley Community Church, 15099 Sterling Valley Rd., 10-11:30 a.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, 15564 NY-104, Martville, 10-11:30 a.m.
Country Haven Mobile Home Park, 439 Rathburn Rd. Fulton, 10-11:30 a.m.
Eason Mobile Home Park, 186 Rathburn Rd., Fulton, 10-11:30 a.m.
If interested in receiving meals at one of the emergency meal distribution sites, the district is requesting that people contact them to ensure they meet the needs of the students. Fill out the form located at: https://forms.gle/GA364Z8zxxm13kFC6. If people have any questions, send an email to meals@hannibalcsd.org or call 315-564-7932.
Free “grab and go” breakfast and lunch for all Mexico students (ages 1-18 and up to age 21 for classified students).
In order to limit exposure to COVID-19 and make it more convenient for families:
Pick-up meals for the entire week:
Mondays only, 9:30 a.m.-noon
Locations:
Mexico High School
Palermo Elementary School
New Haven Elementary School
In order to accommodate new participants, only the Mexico High School will continue to be open from 9:30 a.m.-noon, Monday through Fridays for pick up.
New participants will be provided breakfast and lunches through the end of the week and placed on the Monday weekly schedule.
If unable to get to any of the three sites during these hours or have questions, call the Food Service Department at 315-963-3351 or 315-963-8400 ext. 5071 to make arrangements.
The district will provide breakfast and lunch “grab and go bags” to students who live in the district ages 1-18.
Pick-up:
Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 8:30 a.m.
Locations:
Oswego High School, Liberty Street Entrance
Minetto Elementary, Granby Road Entrance
Riley Elementary, Main Entrance
In addition to those three sites, the OCSD all white box truck, accompanied by an Oswego Police Department Patrol car and a blue OCSD pickup truck will be making stops at the following locations:
Wine Creek Apartments
Sumatra Apartments
Brandonwood Apartments
Champlain Commons
Hilltop Trailer Park
Hillcrest Mobile Home Park
Thompson Road Mobile Home Park
The district has plans in place to feed any students aged 2-18 years old and anyone with special needs up to age 25 years old.
The district will deliver food (breakfast and lunch) to the doorstep of families who register.
Food deliveries will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Wednesday, March 18 and Friday, April 3.
Food will be delivered on these days between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
To register for this food delivery, do one of the following:
Call: 315-695-1547
Email – Pbarber@phoenixcsd.org
Complete this document and email it to Patty Barber at the address above.
For families who already receive weekend food bags from Erin’s Angels, these bags will be delivered on Friday each week.
If at any time a person or a family needs food, contact Sheila Dion at 315-399-6602 or sheila@erinsangels.com.
Starting on Tuesday, March 24, instead of utilizing pick-up sites to provide breakfast and lunch to students, the district will be delivering the food directly to homes.
The deliveries will take place every Tuesday and provide five days worth of food.
Monday, March 23, was the last day utilizing the elementary school, high school, and Richland Fire Department pick-up sites for meals.
Complete the survey available on the districts website www.pulaskicsd.org to receive these meal deliveries.
Parents may also call the Food Service Office at 315-298-5103, ext. 5030, to sign up.
The district will also work to provide Chromebooks to middle and high school students who do not have access to a computer or Chromebook at home.
Call the Middle-High School Main Office at 315-298-5103 ext. 5001, to sign up to receive a Chromebook.
For help with a Chromebook, contact tech support at helpdesk@pulaskicsd.org.
Children ages 1 to 18 will receive a free breakfast and lunch on designated days as long as at least one child in a residence is attending a Sandy Creek School and lives within district boundaries.
Note that meals will only be delivered to the enrolled child’s primary residence (one residence only for the meal drop-off).
Delivery:
Mondays and Thursdays (double amount of food delivered); Wednesdays (single amount delivered)
Meals arrive between 9:45 a.m. and noon.
Location:
The end of your driveway. Put coolers, totes, or boxes out at the end of a driveway in an attempt to limit exposure.
As a result of the closing of SCCS, the district is requesting parents read the information posted below and fill out the following survey in regards to the COVID-19 Emergency Meal Plan and Internet/Computer Access. https://forms.gle/hoWz1vXFNGwThmPC8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.