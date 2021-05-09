OSWEGO COUNTY - Several Oswego County school districts competed at the Super Regional Battle of the Books competition coordinated by the O²CM School Library System, a collaboration between Onondaga, Cortland, Madison and Oswego Counties.
After reading an assigned group of books, school district teams competed against one another in a series of questions pertaining to the reading. Teams have 30 seconds to name the title and author relating to the question, earning points for each correct answer.
Central Square School District took first place in the seventh and eighth grade competition. Pulaski Academy and Central School District took first place in the ninth through 12th grade competition.
Phoenix Central School District took second place in the seventh and eighth grade competition and third place in the fifth and sixth grade battle. Central Square also tied for second place in the fifth and sixth grade battle.
The annual Battle of the Books competition started as an initiative to encourage reading amongst students of all grade levels.
School Library System is a BOCES service and a collaboration between OCM BOCES and the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation.
