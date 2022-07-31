Oswego Elks to host United Way’s 2022 Stuff-A-Bus

The Oswego Elks will host this year’s school supply distribution for Oswego City School District children in August for United Way of Oswego County’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign. Pictured from left are: United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine, Oswego Elk members Vickie Rowe, Carol Simpson, Kathy Somers, Sean Madden, Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly and Elk Tom Milam. More information can be found at www.oswegounitedway.org.

OSWEGO – As the school year is ending, volunteers with United Way of Oswego County’s Annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign are already starting to gear up for the new school year in September. For this year, the new distribution location for children in the Oswego City School District will take place at the Oswego Elks Lodge, a difference from years past. “Traditionally, the school supply distribution for Oswego students has been held at Fitzhugh Park Elementary in the cafeteria. Due to a late summer school schedule and capital projects taking place during our giveaway, we turned to the Oswego Elks to partner with us on this year’s initiative”, said Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly. “The Elks welcomed the opportunity to work with us by providing their hall for the August 25th distribution, and we are grateful to them for this partnership,” added Kelly.

Oswego Elks Lodge -271 strive to help the youth of the community and are thrilled to be a central location for the 2022-23 school supply distribution. They look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with United Way and youth programs throughout Oswego, said Exalted Ruler John Babcock.

