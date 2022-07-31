Oswego Elks to host United Way’s 2022 Stuff-A-Bus

OSWEGO – As the school year is ending, volunteers with United Way of Oswego County’s Annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign are already starting to gear up for the new school year in September. For this year, the new distribution location for children in the Oswego City School District will take place at the Oswego Elks Lodge, a difference from years past. “Traditionally, the school supply distribution for Oswego students has been held at Fitzhugh Park Elementary in the cafeteria. Due to a late summer school schedule and capital projects taking place during our giveaway, we turned to the Oswego Elks to partner with us on this year’s initiative”, said Stuff-A-Bus co-chair Laurie Kelly. “The Elks welcomed the opportunity to work with us by providing their hall for the August 25th distribution, and we are grateful to them for this partnership,” added Kelly.
Oswego Elks Lodge -271 strive to help the youth of the community and are thrilled to be a central location for the 2022-23 school supply distribution. They look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with United Way and youth programs throughout Oswego, said Exalted Ruler John Babcock.
Now in its 20th year of existence, United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the Oswego County community, and the 2022 school supply drive will be no exception.
“United Way takes great pride in supporting this initiative by identifying the needs of the community and supporting the solutions to address those needs,” said Patrick Dewine, United Way executive director and Stuff-A-Bus co-chair. “We continue to see additional support throughout the community year after year; in 2021 alone, we were able to provide 1,313 children with a total of 42,866 school items across Oswego County,” added Dewine.
The mission of this program is to ensure all children in Oswego County have the tools they need to be ready to learn on the first day of school.
“We are only able to continue this tradition thanks to our large network of volunteers across the county, our dedicated partners in each of the nine school districts, and countless business partners who connect and engage with our mission,” said Dewine. “We are happy to be able to continue providing this needed service to families in our community.”
On Aug. 24, several school buses will be located across Oswego County at the following sites from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to accept donations of school supplies, including pens, pencils, index cards, backpacks, rulers and more.
- Walmart - State Route 104 in Oswego
- Top’s Supermarket - Route 3 in Hannibal
- Kinney Drugs - 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski
- Bullhead Point - West Broadway in Fulton
- Kinney Drugs - 3318 Main St. in Mexico
- Three Rivers Plaza – Route 57 in Phoenix (*9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Distribution dates of the school supplies to children will vary by school district. To plan on attending the event within a child’s district, the schedule is as follows:
- APW – Monday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m.-noon at APW Bus Garage
- Central Square – Thursday, Aug. 25, 3-6 p.m. at Central Square Middle School
- Fulton – Thursday, Aug. 25, 4-7 p.m. at Fulton War Memorial
- Hannibal – Friday, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. at Kenney Middle School
- Mexico – Friday, Aug. 26, 8-11 a.m. at Mexico Elementary School
- Oswego – Thursday, Aug. 25, 3-6 p.m., or until supplies last, at Oswego Elks
- Phoenix – Wednesday, Aug. 31, 4-6:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary Gym
- Pulaski – Monday, Aug. 29, 2-5 p.m. at Pulaski High School
- Sandy Creek – Tuesday, Aug. 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Oswego County Fairgrounds
Families are only allowed to attend the distribution in their school district only. A copy of the student’s 2021-2022 report card may be required to participate. If entering a district for the first time, or transferred into a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.
School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school. Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure they get the supplies they really need.
For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign contact United Way’s office at 315-593-1900 opt. 4 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
