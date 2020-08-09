OSWEGO — The Oswego Garden Club has announced that Nicole Lynn DelConte has been chosen to receive the newly named Ruth Sayer Scholarship. DelConte is the daughter of the Honorable Scott DelConte and Heather DelConte.
The $500 Oswego Garden Club Ruth Sayer Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is planning in pursuing future education in horticulture, environmental science, agriculture or landscaping. DelConte grew up on a farm, initiated an agriculture club at Oswego High School, started a local meat donation program and plans to attend Cornell University majoring in agriculture science. She is in the top 25 seniors, a member of the National Honor Society and Academic Youth League. She also participated in golf, tennis and basketball.
Ruth Sayer was a member of the club for years. She was an avid gardener, undertook many community projects and was a role model to both the garden club and community as a whole. On her 100th birthday, she was honored and encouraged all to do what they could to be an active partner in civic engagement.
The Oswego Garden Club was organized in 1939 and federated in 1947 to promote interest in gardens, to undertake projects of civic endeavor, community beautification and the conservation of wild flowers and native plants, stimulating the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs.
