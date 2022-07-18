OSWEGO - The Oswego Garden Club has announced the winners for two scholarships for 2022. The Oswego Garden Club was organized in 1939 and federated in 1947 to promote interest in gardens, to undertake projects of civic endeavor, community beautification and the conservation of wild flowers and native plants, stimulating the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs.
The Oswego Garden Club Ruth Sayer Scholarship and the Helen Pfaff Memorial Scholarship are awarded to two graduating senior who are planning in pursuing future education in horticulture, environmental science, agriculture or landscaping. The two $500 scholarships are offered to the following school districts from where members live: Fulton, Hannibal, Mexico and Oswego.
This year’s recipient of the Helen Pfaff Memorial Scholarship is Kendall Cuyler, of Mexico, who plans on pursuing education in environmental engineering, first at OCC then transferring to SUNY ESF or Clarkson.
The recipient of this year’s Oswego Garden Club Ruth Sayer Scholarship is Joseph DelConte, of Oswego, who will be attending Cornell University, plant science department and plans to work in agricultural.
