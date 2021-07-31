Oswego Garden Club awards scholarships

OSWEGO - A the Oswego Garden Club’s annual picnic two $500 scholarships were presented. The Oswego Garden Club was organized in 1939 and federated in 1947 to promote interest in gardens, to undertake projects of civic endeavor, community beautification and the conservation of wild flowers and native plants, stimulating the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs. The scholarship program is offered to graduating seniors from Fulton, Hannibal, Mexico and Oswego, planning on pursuing future education in horticulture, environmental science, agriculture, or landscaping.
The Oswego Garden Club Ruth Sayer Scholarship was awarded to Samantha Terpening, a graduated senior from Oswego High School, Oswego. Terpening, a top 25 student for all four years, plans on attending RIT, majoring in environmental science. Terpening was active in sports, music, clubs, and volunteer activities, she is interested in studying climate change and the benefits of plants and gardens on the environment and mental health.
The Helen Pfaff Memorial Scholarship given by the Oswego Garden Club, was presented to Ian Summerville, a graduated senior from G. Ray Bodley Highs School, Fulton. Summerville, a National Honor Society member, plans on attending SUNY Morrisville, majoring in agricultural science. He hopes to help farmers and gardeners in the community improve practices to benefit the natural environment.
