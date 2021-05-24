OSWEGO - The Oswego High School recently celebrated the induction of 31 new students into the Owl’s Head Chapter of the National Honor Society.
Honorees were recognized in a limited in-person ceremony, where each new member committed to the four pillars of the NHS: scholarship, service, character and leadership. Prior to their induction, students were required to apply and meet specific criteria to be considered during the selection process. Inductees are required to maintain a 90% unweighted GPA, demonstrate leadership qualities and complete various community service requirements.
“This group of 31 individuals went above and beyond, even in the midst of a pandemic, to demonstrate scholarship, leadership character and service,” said NHS Advisor Kayley Morse. “Their hard work and dedication represent the remarkable students we have at Oswego High School.”
Morse said the OHS Owl’s Head chapter welcomed the following inductees: Clara Back, Kiara Barton, Makayla Bell, Ethann Browne, Allyson Bruns, Lucas Bruns, Catherine Callen, Carolena Canale, Jordan Caroccio, Anna Cloonan, Maura Dempsey, Quinten Denkenberger, Hannah DiMartino, Mia Fierro, Talbert Hall, Rebecca Hibbert, Meghan Kenyon, Isabella Koproski, Zoe Lisk, Joshua McManus, Sean Metcalf, Miah Metott, Brayden Miller, Alexis Peck, Nealy Pippen, Olivia Powers, Isabella Richmond Teagan Ross, Addyson St. Onge, Marisa Wallace and Sarah Wescott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.