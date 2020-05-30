Oswego High School hosts virtual NHS induction

OSWEGO - In a first-of-its-kind event, the Oswego High School (OHS) National Honor Society (NHS) Owl’s Head Chapter held a virtual induction ceremony to welcome its 44 new members.
The live-streamed ceremony, thanks to the help from WBUC advisor Matthew Bock, featured NHS advisor Kayley Morse’s opening remarks and praise of each honorees’ hard work and dedication it took to become accepted into the prestigious group. Although the induction was different than in years’ past, Morse said in many ways it had become more special.
“There was no way that I was going to let a pandemic stop us from celebrating these students,” she said. “This the largest group of inductees in a great number of years. Although I know many of these students because I served as their ninth-grade history teacher, I feel privileged to see them outside of the classroom and develop as leaders within Oswego High School and in the Oswego community.”
Molly Fitzgibbons and Julia Roman, chapter co-presidents, were ecstatic to officially welcome the new members, as Roman added she wished they all had been together in the OHS theater as planned. Fitzgibbons had explained the inductees had met all four pillars, including: leadership, scholarship, character and service. The duo explained them as they were joined by secretary Katie Fierro, vice president Ruhma Khawaja and Bella Herrera.
Each honoree signed their pledges at home and sent them into Morse prior to the virtual ceremony. All 44 new members were recognized by having their name read as their photos were displayed.
Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey congratulated the new members and offered the following five-step advice: model the way (be a positive example for those around you), inspire a shared vision (use your influence), challenge the process (don’t just accept the status quo), enable others to act (the power of shared leadership) and encourage the heart (have kindness and compassion). OHS Principal Pat Wallace said he could not be prouder of the inductees’ accomplishments.
“I am awed, not by what you achieve on a daily basis, but the impact you have on those around you,” Wallace said. “You inspire, you achieve, you believe, not only in yourself, but others.”
The 2020 inductees include: Marcus Baker, Emrick Benedicto, Cordelia Brown, Lukas Cady, Katherine Canales Reyes, Joshua Chun, Mary Kate Cloonan, Olivia Day, Sydney DeLapp, Joseph DelConte, Zachary DeMott, Shannon Doyle, Dylan Dunsmoor, Craig Dykas, Kyle Familo, Halie Fantom, Kaitlyn Freeth, Erica Greene, Chelsea Gunther, John Hall, Zachary Kinney-Steinberg, Dalya Kinsizer, Morgan Krul, Thomas May, Iris McDonnell, Zachary Metott, Julia Murray, Patrick Murray, Katelyn Nettles, Phi Nguyen, Preston Norfleet, John O’Leary, Aidan Robbins, Stephen Saltalamachia, Jacob Sledziona, Grace Stephens, Henry Sweeney, Brennan Tynan, Allison Tyrrell, Mallory Upcraft, Madelyne Vashaw, Kailsey Watts, Brenna Williams and Grace Wing.
