Oswego High School National Honor Society fundraises to help fight pediatric cancer

OSWEGO - Oswego High School (OHS) National Honor Society recently wrapped up its annual “No Shave November” fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“No Shave November” has been an important fundraiser for the OHS National Honor Society since the 2011-2012 school year, and the money donated will help fund the fight to eradicate pediatric cancer.
A total of 11 teachers participated in “No Shave November” while others helped collect donations. This year, donations reached $867.92, which is the highest amount in the event’s history. Nearly half the total stemmed from custodial staff member Bradley Wygant’s fundraising efforts, which netted $400 toward the cause.
“Thank you to all who participated and helped raise a substantial amount of money for a cause that is so important,” said Kayley Morse, OHS NHS adviser. “Also, a special thank you to OHS juniors Sean Metcalf, Isabella Richmond, and Sarah Westcott, who volunteered to be the event chairs to orchestrate this successful event. We are already looking forward to holding this event next year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.