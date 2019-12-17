Oswego High School NHS raises hundreds for sick children
OSWEGO - The Oswego High School National Honor Society (NHA) recently hosted a No-Shave November fundraiser, where 11 teachers and one student collectively raised $586.15 for sick children. According to the national No-Shave November website, the efforts of the month-long journey include participants forgoing shaving and grooming in order to establish conversations about and awareness of cancer. The OHS participants worked diligently to collect donations to help St. Jude Children’s Hospital staff members and volunteers’ efforts to eradicate pediatric cancer. Pictured are the following Oswego High School staff member participants: Robert Dumas, Steve Defren, Mark Fierro, BJ Galka, Benji Hall, Barney Johnson, Kirk Mulverhill, Shawn Nagel, Rob Talamo and Mike Wilson. Also pictured is Oswego High School senior Vinny Livich who joined the cause. Absent from the photo is staff member Shawn Caroccio.

