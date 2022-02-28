OSWEGO - Due to issues with the boiler, students of Oswego High School should utilize the remote model March 1, according to a letter sent out by Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Clavin III.
Students should report remotely at their normal instructional schedule beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Any students who attend CiTi BOCES programming in the morning will be picked up as normal. Afternoon CiTi students will be contacted by the transportation department about a home pick-up time.
