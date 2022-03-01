OSWEGO - Due to an ongoing issues with the boiler causing heat problems, students of Oswego High School should utilize the remote model March 2, according to a letter sent out by Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Clavin III.
The problem with the boiler has been identified in the lines leading to the boiler and repair work should be complete by tomorrow evening.
People may reach out to the high school’s administrative team with any questions and concerns.
