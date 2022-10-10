Oswego history faculty members participate in seminar examining SUNY curriculum

SUNY Oswego history faculty members Bill Murphy and Gwen Kay attended a National Endowment for the Humanities seminar examining and planning for the future of history education.

OSWEGO - While historians spend much of their time teaching in the classroom, researching in archives and writing, SUNY Oswego history faculty members Gwen Kay and Bill Murphy joined 14 other SUNY scholars in the Adirondacks as part of a federally funded effort to reimagine the U.S. history curriculum at Oswego and across the SUNY system.

Through a Humanities Initiative grant funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, these scholars spent nearly a week in late July at SUNY Cortland’s Camp Huntington, a National Historic Landmark site on Raquette Lake. The grant supported costs for attendance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.