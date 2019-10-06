Oswego kindergartners begin educational journey

OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District recently welcomed the future Class of 2032.
Kindergarten orientation events were held at each of the district’s elementary buildings to help some of the youngest students become acquainted with their classroom, teacher, new friends and to learn how to be a student. While parents and guardians met in the cafeteria at Kingsford Elementary School, students, their teachers and support staff disbursed into the three kindergarten classrooms.
“This is almost your big day!” said teacher Carolyn Slobodian.
While only a few tears were shed in classrooms of she and her colleagues Robin Tryon and Mary Lynn Maxwell, the students learned it was OK to be nervous, sad, excited, happy or exhibit other emotions as they transition to a full-day school setting. Slobodian read her students “The Night Before Kindergarten,” while Maxwell read “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” and Tryon read “The Kissing Hand.”
The kindergarteners learned to quietly raise their hands to ask a question, received an “all about me” homework assignment, dropped off all supplies and practiced writing their names.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.