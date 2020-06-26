OSWEGO — Due to continued closure and the Oswego Public Library’s limitation of services due to COVID-19, this year’s Summer Reading Program will be held via online videos and make and take themed crafts this year in order to provide fun, creative and educational activities to local children and the community.
The theme of the program this year is “Imagine Your Story”, and will first involve a kick-off activity that will be beginning on July 1. This first activity will ask members of the community to decorate the front windows of their homes and businesses with fairy tale creatures. Parents can begin to travel around their local neighborhoods looking for these decorations and completing challenge and activity sheets that will be available via the NCLS website, under their Summer Reading Program: https://ncls.libguides.com/virtualbranch/summer. Using this link, parents will also be able to see all video events and activities that will be made available both through the Oswego Public Library and through the other libraries in the NCLS system. Parents will have the ability to show proof of their children completing these activities via the library’s Facebook messaging system to have stickers sent as prizes.
The library will offer an assortment of book selections and craft activities available via YouTube video with all supplies available for parents to pick up curbside. They will have a variety of fairytale themes: Fairytale with Food Theme, Dragon Theme, Fairytale with Animals Theme, Fairytale with Royalty Theme, Fairy Theme, and “Tell Your Own Story” Theme. Parents interested in each craft will be able to contact the library at 315-341-5867 and come by to pick it up curbside. There will be crafts for different ages each week. All videos will be available via the website, Facebook page, and the master calendar of events available through NCLS.
Another part of the program will include videos of the community telling their stories. Guests this summer include Mayor William Barlow, the Richardson Bates Museum, the Man in the Moon Candies, Fort Ontario and Police Officer Zackary Quinones. They will also host Regi Carpenter and the Marionette Magic Theatre on the website for performances.
The finale will feature a scavenger hunt to find fairy tale illustrations at local locations. Fairytale skills acquired over the summer will be put to the test as they follow the clues which will be shared at the end of the program.
These activities will give local families things to do in order to continue their children’s learning and encourage their curiosity. Families are also welcome to participate in the activities being held by other local public libraries as well.
