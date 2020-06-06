OSWEGO - Administrators at the Oswego Middle School (OMS), in conjunction with members of the Oswego Sunrise Rotary Club, have announced the top 25 seventh-graders and top 25 eighth-graders for the 2019-2020 school year.
The top 50 students recently received a letter from OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro, which congratulated them on their achievements and assured them the challenging times would not prevent the boys and girls from being honored. Selected students were recognized because of their academic successes from the first two traditional marking periods of the school year.
Families received an OMS Top 50 program as a keepsake and each top student received a certificate of recognition.
The following seventh-graders were named the top 25 students: Lauren Adkins, Miles Bandla, Isabella Bivens, Ethaniel Cliff, Amanda Connelly, Janessa Coronado, Alaina DiBlasi, Audrey Donovan, Emilie Furlong, Elizabeth Furlong, Alexis Galvin, Adam Gfeller, Margaret Jerred, Thomas Kirwan, Sophia Kropf, Leah McRae, Zachary Munger, Emery O’Brien, Mararet O’Leary, Amanda Porter, Sadie Pratt, Brooklyn Saternow, Ainsley Wallace, Harley Walpole and Kevin Waters.
The top 25 eighth-grade students include: Jillian Bell, Madeline Brown, Ian Cady, John DelConte, Leah Dykas, Teagan Griffin, Carter Guynn, MasonHall, Helena Holmes, Natalie Hooper, Trent Izard, Ian MacKenzie, Alivia Michailidis, Sophie Neveu, Michael Paestella, Teigen Patane, David Pearson, Kylie Pratt, Beatrice Rastley, Leanna Rockwood, Sebastian Rose, Moira Spiegel, Trey Tesoriero, Ciarrah Tynan and Tatum Winchek.
