Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.