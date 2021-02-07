OSWEGO — Inside the halls of Oswego Middle School, the spotlight character trait of the month was gratitude and the school honored a dozen students who showcased that trait and thankfulness toward others while making the OMS community a better place, even virtually.
“During these challenging times, your gratitude is an inspiration to everyone,” said OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro of the recipients. “Congratulations and keep up the great work!”
The following seventh- and eighth-grade students were recognized for showing gratitude in November and throughout the year: Albert Burns, Alexis Galvin, Deena McDougall, Eli Belawske, Isaac Cuyler, Joseph Smith, Keegan Finch, Kennedy Porter, Maryann Cherchio, Olivia Kapuscinski, Skye Thompson and Tanner Defren.
