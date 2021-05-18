OSWEGO — At Oswego Middle School, the spotlight characteristic for March was perseverance and the school honored a dozen students who exude and display this character trait.
“During these challenging times, your good character is an inspiration to everyone,” OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro said of the recipients of last month’s Character Education Award. “Congratulations and keep up the great work!”
The following seventh- and eighth-grade students showed perseverance in March and throughout the year: LilyJean Smith, Dustin Gabbard, Jacob Sherrell, Peyton Howell, Hannah Barbera, Devin Allen, Alexis Murphy, Ryan Dawson, Aiden Jones, Alyssa Spicer, Lilly Salisbury and Kashius Roy.
The middle school honors students who exemplify and make strides in the month’s spotlighted character trait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.