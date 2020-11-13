OSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) was notified by the Oswego County Health Department today that a middle school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last in the building Nov. 9.
Oswego Middle School students have been learning remotely since the beginning of the school year, and the school will continue to operate as normal, according to OCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III.
Dr. Calvin added that the Oswego County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and working closely with the district to monitor this matter. Due to confidentiality concerns, the district is unable to provide more information.
“We continue to request that all members of our OCSD family be vigilant with ensuring safety precautions, including maintaining social distancing whenever possible, wearing a mask when in the presence of other individuals, following proper hand washing etiquette and staying home when exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms,” Dr. Calvin said.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
