Oswego Players announce 2022 scholarship winners

OSWEGO - Larry Rose and Marion Green were both avid Oswego Players’ members and supporters of the arts. Each year, the Players identifies two graduating seniors who exemplify the qualities held dear by both former members of the theater group.
Lawrence E. Rose was an actor, set builder, tech operator and stage manager. The Oswego Players awards a performing arts scholarship each year in his honor. The Oswego Players has selected Mariah Pepper as the recipient of Lawrence E. Rose Scholarship this year. Pepper is going to SUNY Oswego and plans on studying linguistics. By studying linguistics, Pepper can apply her skills to many other fields related to English writing arts as well as theatre. She has been recognized for honor roll. She has been active in drama club and marching band. She wants to be a dialect coach.
Marion Elizbeth Green was a playwright, performing arts reviewer for the Oswego Palladium-Times and patron of the Oswego Players. The Oswego Players awards a English writing arts scholarship each year in her honor. This year’s recipient of Marion Green Scholarship is Cameron Waugh. Waugh is going to SUNY Potsdam to study for a bachelor of fine arts in visual arts. She has won many art awards over the years and was a top 3 student award winner at BOCES in 2020 and 2021. Waugh has used her artistic skills to paint murals, design posters and banners and many other artistic endeavors.
