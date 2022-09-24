Oswego Reading Initiative author to speak on SUNY Oswego campus on Sept. 26

A.S. King

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego will bring author A.S. King to campus to speak about her novel “Dig” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the Sheldon Hall ballroom for the Oswego Reading Initiative (ORI).

ORI, an annual project dating back more than 20 years, asks incoming freshmen to read one book over the summer with events, class sessions and discussions on campus in relation to that selection.

