Oswego Rotary Club offers scholarships and award

OSWEGO - The Oswego Rotary Club offers four scholarships and one award for students graduating from the Oswego City School District in 2023. Applications are available electronically from the high school web site or may be requested from Vernon@Tryon.US, or by calling 315-529-0120. Completed applications must be postmarked by Friday, April 7.

The college scholarships are each $2,000 and will be paid in two checks upon successful completion of full-time study in the first and third semesters of college. The principal criterion for the scholarships is need for financial assistance in meeting college expenses, but consideration will also be given to high school academic record, school activities, community activities, academic honors and awards, quality of a written essay, and likelihood of success in college.

