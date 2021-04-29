OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District will conduct its annual budget hearing on Tuesday, May 4 immediately following the regular Board of Education meeting which begins at 5 p.m.
OCSD officials will present the proposed $91,159,811 budget for the 2021-22 school year during the hearing, which will be livestreamed on Spectrum Channel 16 locally and YouTube.com/WBUCNY.
“We are excited to present this budget to the community with a 0% tax increase for the second straight year while importantly seeing no cuts to any of our programs or staff,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III.
Anyone who would like to submit a question to be read during the hearing may do so via a link on Oswego.org or tinyurl.com/OCSDBudgetHearing between 1 p.m. April 29 and 1 p.m. May 4.
A recording of Tuesday’s BOE meeting and budget hearing will be available on WBUC for those who cannot watch live.
Those with questions may contact the Superintendent’s Office at 315-341-2001.
