OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District was informed Monday of a positive COVID-19 case in a student who last attended Fitzhugh Park Elementary School on Friday. After extensive discussion with health authorities, in-person learning will continue as planned.
The student, who will not be identified due to confidentiality and privacy reasons, tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III announced to staff, parents and guardians in a letter on Monday afternoon. He said the district learned about the positive case earlier in the day from Oswego and Onondaga county health departments.
Upon learning about the positive case, health authorities and district officials immediately began to investigate and discuss the implications of this matter, which included, but was not limited to, protocols for contact tracing, Mr. Calvin added.
“Given the time that has lapsed since the student was in attendance, additional health-related factors were evaluated and considered,” Mr. Calvin said. “The district has done multiple deep cleanings in all of our schools and offices, including Fitzhugh Park Elementary School, and the health department has determined that it is safe for all of our schools to continue to provide in-person instruction.
“Please know the district is taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of its students and employees,” he added. “We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates whenever possible.”
