OSWEGO — The artistic talent of Oswego City School District (OCSD) students in elementary, middle and high school may now be viewed through the first-ever Virtual District Art Fest.
An online gallery of work created by students is available for their peers, family, friends and greater Oswego community and beyond to see. Despite the coronavirus pandemic closing school buildings for the health and safety of all, students have continued to create artwork at home through lessons from OCSD art teachers and their own inspiration.
Stacey VanWaldick-Van Campen, Oswego High School art teacher and OCSD art department co-team leader, said she and her art department colleagues are “so incredibly proud of all of our students, especially our seniors. The Class of 2020 has been enduring the hardships of this unprecedented time of isolation rather than being allowed to finish out their high school careers with their friends. On behalf of all of the teachers in the Oswego City School District, we are so honored to have watched you grow as artists and as young adults.”
While senior art students especially are unable to show off their work in person, VanWaldick-Van Campen said the special section, “The Senior Showcase” has been created in the online art fest.
Several pieces of work featured from kindergarten through 11th-grade students have shown their artistic interest and progression since the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. Art, VanWaldick-Van Campen said, has been essential for all students and has allowed them to expand upon their creativity.
“We are proud of our students and hope that through art education, they further develop into critical thinkers,” she said. “These skills will help them to succeed in our ever-changing world.”
The OCSD Virtual District Art Fest may be viewed by visiting: www.ocsdartdepartment.weebly.com.
