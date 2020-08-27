OSWEGO — Schools in the city will reopen two to three weeks later than originally planned, starting off virtually for a week, then transitioning to a hybrid model of in-person instruction.
The change, proposed by both incoming Superintendent Mathis Calvin III and outgoing Superintendent Dean Goewey, was unanimously approved by the district’s board of education at its Aug. 18 meeting.
Originally scheduled to return to school Sept. 2 and 3, students will now start virtually, from home, on Monday, Sept. 14. One week later, on Monday, Sept. 21, the hybrid, in-person instructional model will go into effect. Staff will now start on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Nationwide competition for technology, especially computers, and delays in the delivery of required personal protection equipment (PPE) were the driving forces behind the decision to postpone opening schools, Calvin said.
A later reopening also provides time for additional professional development, according to both superintendents.
“What we hope is that this will give us enough time to get all the necessary PPE in, get all the additional technology into place, and make sure all the professional development is done,” Calvin said. “This gives us that time, that flexibility, to make sure we are truly ready to start the year.”
Board member Pamela Dowd whole-heartedly agreed.
“I’m relieved that we’re delaying a little. I was afraid we weren’t ready, and I was getting very nervous,” she said.
In an interview days later, Calvin said he’d generally received positive feedback on the reopening change.
“We’re all on the same page on this (postponement),” he said. “I’ve had very few complaints from the entire community about making this change in our course. Everyone has been pretty supportive for the most part.”
Calvin didn’t give a direct yes or no when asked whether a survey of Oswego parents and teachers would be taken or whether another postponement could be in the offing.
“We continue to receive data from our collective bargaining units, all of them, not just our teachers, because everybody here is a team,” Calvin said. “I think the biggest thing that our staff wants, is to make sure that whatever we do, that we do it safely, that we do it carefully. And I think you have a mix of people amongst our staff. It’s no different than what you see reflected in the world. You see some people who feel comfortable and confident, and then you see some people who are concerned.”
Calvin noted all planning has been a collaborative effort involving teachers and their union representatives.
Oswego School Board President Heather DelConte, while having concerns about the complexity and uncertainty of the situation, voiced full support for the decision to postpone.
“I think it’s a very wise move,” she said. “There’s been a lot of lane changes and a lot of right and left turns and going backwards and forwards and we really needed to make sure our staff and faculty are well-prepared, they’re trained, and that everybody knows what they’re doing at the start of school. And also prepare our kids, make sure they have the technology they need, which has been kind of difficult lately with everybody scrambling for technology. All those pieces need to be in place to be successful when we open, so I actually think it’s the wisest move.
“There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of moving pieces, and a lot of uncertainty still in the air,” DelConte continued, “I do trust both Dr. Goewey and Dr. Calvin to make the best decisions for our district, but should they put forth the need to postpone again, I would not be surprised. But,” she added, “they have not mentioned that.”
The upcoming Sept. 1 Board of Education meeting will be the last chance to review the situation before the scheduled reopening. However, DelConte said, if an emergency meeting is needed before that time, they’ll have one.
“We’re open to doing whatever has to be done to make sure that things go the way they’re supposed to,” she said.
“I feel confident in our leadership, absolutely. I think we’re in good hands, but I am concerned only because there are a lot of moving parts.”
One of those moving parts no one can predict, is the effect the return of SUNY Oswego students will have on the health of this city and this school district. Calvin will be watching that situation closely.
“We are monitoring. I feel very confident that I have a great relationship this far with the county, county officials from the Health Department, the county administrator’s office, and we have been talking. I just met with them not more than a week-and-a-half ago, and they have truly opened their doors and have ongoing discourse with me. I feel like I have a partner. I truly feel like we’re all in this together. So, we’ll continue to monitor and see how things are going, taking one step at a time.”
Calvin said he has also had conversations with the college, which will also be monitoring the situation.
Reaction from the district’s teachers is unclear at this time. Numerous calls for comment from Carrie Patane, president of the Oswego Classroom Teachers’ Association were not returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.