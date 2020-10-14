OSWEGO — District administrators at the Oct. 6 Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting unveiled new protocols and a flowchart designed to help guide those with questions and concerns to the best resource, and ensure they’re resolved as quick as possible.
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III presented the new protocol for resolving concerns to board of education members and said the district would be contacting parents soon with the chart, which describes 20-plus question subjects and who to reach out to first, second and down the line if a problem hasn’t yet been resolved.
Areas listed include attendance, athletics, behavior and classroom procedures, budget, employment food service, health, registration, safety, technology, transportation and more.
“We tried to list all the scenarios that people might have a concern with,” Dr. Calvin explained, noting the district thought about questions that come from those with students, community members without students attending OCSD and staff in the district.
The protocols are designed to help address concerns as quick as possible, the superintendent said, while also utilizing OCSD staff who are closest to the issues resolve them.
“There are several steps listed for who they can contact with the person’s name or title listed,” said Dr. Calvin. “We are asking for our community to use this protocol to help them with working through and navigating our system.”
With seven OCSD schools, more than 900 employees and 3,600 students, Dr. Calvin says a more clear process should help clear up any confusion regarding who the best contact for a situation is.
The protocol for resolving concerns document and contact information can be located on Oswego.org and has been distributed to all parents and guardians in the district. The recently mailed home district calendar also has many of the contacts from the chart listed.
Tuesday’s meeting can be viewed in its entirety on YouTube.com/WBUCNY.
