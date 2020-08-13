OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District (OCSD) has scheduled three virtual meetings to present its plans for reopening schools in September.
All three virtual meetings will take place Monday, Aug. 17 beginning at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. They can be streamed on the WBUC YouTube page, youtube.com/wbucny.
During each meeting, district officials will review the reopening plan and answer questions submitted via the form at the top of the district website homepage, Oswego.org.
A copy of the reopening plan in its entirety and a list of frequently asked questions can be located at Oswego.org/covid.
