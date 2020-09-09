OSWEGO — Dr. Mathis Calvin III was sworn in as the new Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent of Schools on Sept. 1.
Calvin’s appointment follows the retirement of Superintendent Dean Goewey, who concluded a 36-year career in education. The two have worked together since July to prepare for the transition and plan for the reopening of schools.
“It’s been great working with Dr. Goewey,” Calvin said. “This is a great district with really great people, and honestly the people have just been very welcoming, very open, and they want to do a good job.”
Bringing 10 years of superintendent experience, Calvin began his career in special education and has served as curriculum writer, instructional coach, building leader and district leader. The Rochester native holds a bachelor of science degree from Keuka College, a master of science degree from St. John Fisher College and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Rochester.
Calvin has been married 26 years to his wife Stacy, who Facetimed to see her husband being sworn in, and together they have three children. He says his next big step is reopening; staff are meeting and preparing for instruction for the first day of school.
“In the midst of a pandemic, it’s good to know that people care about students,” said Calvin. “I look forward to partnering with district stakeholders as the newest Buccaneer.”
