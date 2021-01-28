OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is launching a short-term pilot program in its elementary schools to provide additional live instruction for its students.
Beginning Feb. 1, teachers who are participating in the pilot program will livestream their instruction via Google Classroom four days per week. Both cohorts A and B will receive two days per week of in-person instruction and two days per week of live streamed instruction. Parents will be notified directly by phone or email if their child is part of the pilot program.
“The goals of this pilot is to explore an option that we believe will allow for the district to provide more live instruction for our elementary students with their educational staff while also reducing the amount of asynchronous instruction that students are receiving,” Superintendent of Schools Mathis Calvin III said. “We feel our students will benefit from more live instruction throughout the week from their assigned teachers as we move forward through this pandemic.”
According to Calvin, the decision to launch the pilot program was aimed at benefitting the district’s students. Calvin noted the biggest benefit is that students would receive twice as many days of live instruction and have more instructional consistency and continuity.
The program will not require students to have any additional technology or equipment. Students will only need their home or district-assigned device to participate in this program, and parents/guardians are asked to contact their child’s building principal if a device is needed.
“Throughout the month of February, the district will be monitoring this new pilot closely while adjusting our practices as needed,” Calvin said. “Before February ends, we will be in touch with our entire learning community to let you know how things are progressing and next steps for our elementary students.”
