OSWEGO – Anyone who’s been to a grocery over the past few months has seen prices at levels almost unheard of in the past and for some, prices that make healthy nutrition a real challenge for them and their families. The Oswego YMCA, in conjunction with Oswego Health, has decided to do something about that in an educational way.

On Nov. 1, Oswego Health presented a “Flavors of Fall” free healthy cooking class at the Oswego YMCA. Members of the Oswego community joined Oswego Health Certified Dietary Nutritionist and Registered Dietician, Ali Olsen in the YMCA kitchen for this hands-on cooking program. The class focused on making a healthy seasonal meal and included discussion on nutritional value and opportunities to stretch your family food budget.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.