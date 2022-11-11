OSWEGO – Anyone who’s been to a grocery over the past few months has seen prices at levels almost unheard of in the past and for some, prices that make healthy nutrition a real challenge for them and their families. The Oswego YMCA, in conjunction with Oswego Health, has decided to do something about that in an educational way.
On Nov. 1, Oswego Health presented a “Flavors of Fall” free healthy cooking class at the Oswego YMCA. Members of the Oswego community joined Oswego Health Certified Dietary Nutritionist and Registered Dietician, Ali Olsen in the YMCA kitchen for this hands-on cooking program. The class focused on making a healthy seasonal meal and included discussion on nutritional value and opportunities to stretch your family food budget.
Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA Director of Health and Wellness, noted that this free cooking program is an example of how the Y and Oswego Health are working together to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families in the greater Oswego community.
“This is just one of the wonderful ways to deepen the impact the YMCA and Oswego Health can have together,” said Levine. She added that a greater part of the Y’s mission is to increase new programs aimed at helping individuals facing chronic disease and to deliver evidence-based heath intervention programs. A healthy cooking class is just one example of providing the programs, services and tools that help people to grow and live healthier.
Ali Olsen, Oswego Health CDN and RD, opened the class with a review of the items the group would be using in preparation of the meal. She included tips on food safety and preparation skills such as safe cutting methods. The group then began preparation of a butternut squash macaroni and cheese and an apple pecan fall salad.
Archana Diddi said she and her friends signed up for the class to learn healthy alternatives to feed their families. “Our children enjoy things like mac and cheese, but it is good to learn ways in which to make it healthier for them,” she added.
She, along with Vijayalakshmi Arumugam and Priya Modi, also said they wanted to expand their cooking repertoire to include more American-style foods their children enjoy along with the foods of India they regularly eat.
At the end of the evening, participants brought home the food, recipes and nutritional information from the program. “This class was a great example of how important it is to remove barriers and create opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential and highest level of health” Levine added.
The future schedule of the Y’s healthy cooking classes is yet to be determined. For more information, you can call the YMCA at 315-342-6082. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.