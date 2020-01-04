WATERTOWN — In partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Safe Schools Endeavor has awarded $16,237 in grants to 11 schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The Safe Schools Endeavor Fund steering committee reviewed applications for programs that empower and support students, parents and faculty to create the safest schools possible in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
This is the second year that grant awards have been made from the fund. Last year, the Endeavor awarded nearly $30,000 to 15 schools in the two counties.
“These diverse grants have the ability to make a difference in each school where they are being deployed. The participation from donors and schools remains strong,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “It affirms that this is something we must remain steadfast in our efforts to do what we can as long as we can to promote safe and healthy environments for our community’s most precious resources, our children.”
The Community Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the following grants:
— $1,725 to Augustinian Academy in Carthage for security cameras and door barricades
— $1,725 to Beaver River Central School for a school “visitor management system.”
— $700 to Copenhagen Central School for staff trauma training
— $2,000 to General Brown Junior/Senior High School in Dexter for an “Emotion into Art”
— $2,250 to Lowville Academy and Central School for the “Stop the Bleed” program
— $1,842 to Sackets Harbor Central School for “Halo Units” to detect vaping/smoking
— Up to $650 to South Jefferson Middle School to support the “Sources of Strength” program
— $2,000 to Thousand Islands High School for the creation of a “mindfulness room”
— $1,850 to Case Middle School in Watertown for the “Totally Vocally” program
— $895 to Watertown’s Sherman Street School to fund a “Leonardo Music” assembly
— Up to $600 to Watertown’s Wiley Elementary School for escape ladders
