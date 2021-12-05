PACS high school students tour IBEW Local 43 as part of new curricular trades course

PULASKI - Fourteen Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) high school students visited the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 43 recently as part of the district’s new curricular trades course.
IBEW Local 43 organizer Brian Sturges took students through a hands-on look at a day in the life of an IBEW apprentice at the Local 43’s Clay training facility while learning about electrical safety and the benefits of joining a union.
“They saw the positive aspects of what the union can do in terms of a providing debt-free education experience that leads to decent paying jobs with great benefits and pensions,” PACS Science Department Chair Kevin Finerghty said. “They learned that if you do this and decide you want to move, you can be set up with the IBEW in other parts of the United States as well.”
Students handled electrical conduits and learned how to measure angles, which IBEW apprentices were currently learning.
The course itself focuses on trades where students will learn about carpentry, electrical work, masonry and others.
