PACS senior organizes ‘Literature for Literacy’ fundraiser to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County

PULASKI - A Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) senior is advocating for improved literacy throughout Oswego County for their senior project as part of the community service requirement for the John Ben Snow Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Holly Pacyon raised $300 from a book sale they held Saturday, Nov. 20, at the PACS Middle-High School library, where community members were able to browse through donated titles and make a donation.
Pacyon chose to raise money for Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County (LVOC), a local nonprofit that provides one-to-one tutoring to adults seeking assistance in reading and math, because they believe literacy benefits adults in all aspects of their daily lives.
“Reading has a lot to do with how we stand in the world,” they said. “People need basic literacy skills and so many didn’t obtain them when they were young, so now they’re just stuck in a rut.”
The PACS senior says LVOC’s services can assist adults in everything from managing their finances to helping get people back on their feet through better employment opportunities through improved literacy skills.
While Pacyon is thankful for the money raised through their senior project, they would like to see more adults consider taking time out of their schedules to assist LVOC in its mission.
“I think it would be great to get some community members to volunteer and help tutor these adults one-on-one.”
(0) comments
