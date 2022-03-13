PACS senior organizes live music event, art auction to benefit local homeless animal shelter

PULASKI - Kaylee Hood has always enjoyed music, singing and animals and, when it came time to think about her senior project for the John Ben Snow Academic Achievement Scholarship, she decided to fuse them together for a good cause.
Hood organized Java Jam - a night of musical entertainment provided by dozens of Pulaski Academy and Central School (PACS) students and staff - held 7 p.m., Feb. 16, in the PACS Middle School gymnasium. Nearly $700 raised from the event, which included a silent art auction with artwork donated by the PACS High School Art Club, will be donated to the United Friends of Homeless Animals shelter in Richland.
“I love animals and volunteer at the UFHA and though this would be a great way to raise money for them as my senior project,” she said. “I became really close with the music department through six years of involvement in chorus and they helped me a lot with organizing Java Jam.”
Hood extended a special thank you to PACS Middle-High School chorus teacher Aimee Mumford who helped guide her project every step of the way.
“She was always there for me,” Hood said. “Especially being my senior project, it took a lot of work and I appreciate Mrs. Mumford’s help with everything.”
