PACS student plans senior project raffle to buy Christmas Gifts for local senior citizen apartment residents

PULASKI – A Pulaski student is hoping to spread holiday cheer to senior citizens in her community through her senior project for the John Ben Snow Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Kelina Burks has organized a “Twelve Days of Christmas” raffle to fund the purchase of Christmas gifts for each resident of Springbrook Apartments in the village of Pulaski. The idea for the raffle came to Burks through casual conversations with senior citizens during her shifts at a local pharmacy.
“A lot of them really don’t have anyone to help them and they talk about how their families aren’t going to be able to visit for the holidays,” she said. “I felt bad, so I wanted to show them the community is still there for them and we didn’t forget about them.”
Burks believes the tight-knit community in which she lives owes its charm and neighborly feel to that generation and the values they held.
“Our town is the way it is because of them,” she said. “I wanted to give back to them since they gave so much to us.”
Ticket holders have 12 chances to win $25 gift cards to Fastrac, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Burger King, American Eagle Outfitters, Hollister or Regal Cinemas. A drawing will be held each day between Dec. 13 and 24, with the grand prize – a $100 Prepaid Visa Card – being drawn the final day.
Tickets can be purchased for $5 each, or $20 for five tickets, by calling the Pulask Middle-High School Guidance Office at (315) 298-5103, ext. 5008 during school hours.
