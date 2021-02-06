PULASKI – Five students from Pulaski Academy and Central Schools (PACS) received honors for their award-winning entries in the 2021 CNY Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by M&T Bank and CNY Art Council Inc.
More than 6,000 student entries are submitted from 13 counties in the Central New York region in a typical year and, on average, 1,600 entries win recognition. This year, there were about 2,000 entries over the 13 counties and only 595 received awards. PACS received seven awards from five students.
PACS students Jessica Yesensky, Lilliana Lawton and Addison McCoullough earned honorable mentions for their submissions. Lawton, a sophomore, received two honorable mentions for her photograph titled “As Above So Below” and a mixed media piece, “Dark Queen”. Yesensky, a junior, received one for her photograph “Stop.” McCoullough, a freshman, received an honorable mention for her painting “Duck Lake”.
Senior Robert Adamski earned a silver key for his photograph “Portrayal,” and an honorable mention for another photograph titled “True Self”.
Junior Emily Gareau earned a silver key for her photograph “Up Close”.
“I’m extremely proud of all of my students this year with all of the hard work they’re putting in despite the circumstances we’re faced with,” PACS art teacher Stacey Walton said. “We’ve got some very talented artists this year.”
