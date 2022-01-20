PACS students recognized for 2022 CNY Scholastic Art Awards submissions

PULASKI – Several Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) students have received recognition for their photography, painting and digital art submissions to the 2022 CNY Scholastic Art Awards Exhibit.
Thirteen PACS students, with a total of 18 entries, received gold, silver or honorable mention awards for their pieces, all of which will be on display 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Jan. 19 - March 4, at Onondaga Community College’s Whitney Applied Technology Building.
Gold Key in photography winners include Lilah Darrow for “Lamp Post,” Brooklyn Fiumano for “Brushes,” and Jesse Pierce for “Exploring” and “Light of Death.” Silvery Key in photography winners are Myer Butler for “Luminescence,” and Samantha Wilmott for “Champion” and “Fall.” Honorable mentions include Myer Butler for “Transmit,” Kaylee Hood for “Reaching Up,” Liam Killough for “Demons” and “Treads,” Vivian Lasell for “Impossible Standard” and “In the Shadows,” Ava (Juniper) Lawrence for “Fairy Tale,” Addison McCullough for “Skewed Society,” Neva Rembowski for “In the Dark,” Victoria Wood for “Goldenrod,” and Jessica Yenensky for “Friendly Moth.”
The CNY Scholastic Art Awards is one of the most competitive in the nation, featuring artwork from students across the entire Central New York region, spanning 14 counties. This year there were 3,945 individual entries and 118 portfolio submissions with 1,142 total awards given out.
