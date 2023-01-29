PACS students take on the role of forensic entomologists

Pulaski Middle School Science Club students examine a crime scene during a project focused around forensic entomology.

PULASKI - At the beginning of the school year, Pulaski Middle School’s Science Club decided that they wanted this year’s focus to be “Adventures with Arthropods”. Throughout the month of January, they’ve narrowed that theme to forensic entomology, specifically.

By becoming forensic entomologists for a month, students visit staged crime scenes around the building and take note of the kind of insects present at each scene. After this, they head back to their classroom, where they attempt to draw forensic conclusions based on their findings.

