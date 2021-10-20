PACS varsity football player organizes fundraiser for children’s cancer research

PULASKI – A Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) senior athlete is teaming with a PACS alumna to raise money for children’s cancer research.
Owen Isgar, a member of PACS Blue Devils Varsity Football team, is organizing a fundraiser during the Blue Devils’ home game against Port Byron/Union Springs at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, for Fourth and Gold Inc. The Florida-based nonprofit, founded by 2006 PACS alumna Erin Tracy, funds research to develop new approaches to fight and hopefully eradicate childhood cancer.
The PACS senior experienced a family health crisis earlier this year when his younger brother Memphis, born Feb. 12, was diagnosed with Ileal atresia. The condition left his intestines disconnected from birth and required months of specialized treatment regionally and out of state.
“I just wanted to raise awareness for the kids and get help because I know what it’s like to get medical bills you can’t pay for,” he said. “Any amount of awareness for Fourth and Gold would be a dream of mine to get them the help they need.”
Both teams will wear gold socks, as well as Fourth and Gold stickers on their helmets. Fourth and Gold merchandise, including T-shirts and sweatshirts, will be sold at the game and bracelets will be given to all those who make a check or cash donation.
