OGDENSBURG — In February, a pair of science teachers at Ogdensburg Free Academy will be taking to the waters off of Baja, Mexico, to learn about marine life, swim with whale sharks, and take part in valuable research that will be brought back to their classrooms.

Lisa Beldock and Ruth-Anne Barkley, both members of the New York State Master Teacher Program, will be making the trip next month as part of Ecology Project International’s Baja Educator Workshop where they will “travel to one of the great sanctuaries for marine life, the Gulf of California. From EPI’s sustainably designed campus in La Paz, we’ll head into pristine waters alongside local conservation scientists, EPI instructors, and your cohort of educators. Each study and conservation project will become a lens through which we can explore the NGSS framework, three-dimensional learning, and the development of inquiry-based, thematic storylines,” according to the workshop’s description.

