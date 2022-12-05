Palermo Elementary celebrates recertification as Lighthouse School

Pictured alongside Palermo Elementary Principal Peggy Scorzelli (left), a MACS student from the Student Lighthouse team turns on the ceremonial lighthouse, representing the school’s recertification as a Lighthouse School. There are just 16 Lighthouse schools in New York state and Palermo is the only one in central New York.

PALERMO - Dancing, laughter and fantastic drumbeats helped Palermo Elementary School celebrate their recertification as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School.

In 2018, Palermo Elementary, which serves grades pre-kindergarten through fourth in the Mexico Academy and Central School, became one of just 421 such Leader in Me Lighthouse Schools in the entire world. A Lighthouse School serves as a beacon for other schools who are currently part of the Leader in Me process.

