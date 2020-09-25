MASSENA — The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the St. Lawrence-Lewis Counties School District Employee Medical Plan for the 14 participating school districts.
Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady updated the district’s board of education on the latest news following the quarterly meeting of the St. Lawrence-Lewis Health Insurance Plan Consortium.
He said medical claims are down significantly because of the pandemic. The number of claims for April and May were 50 to 60 below budget because of the limited access to elective services.
Mr. Brady said there could be large increases in Medicare Part B reimbursement and Medicare Advantage Plans next year because significant COVID-related illnesses and related expenses have hit the age range of 65-plus the hardest.
“Fully insured plans are seeing increases in premiums as rates are based on future claims,” he said, noting that self-insured plans like the St. Lawrence-Lewis plan are faring better.
He also discussed workers compensation, where claims are also down by 20 percent as a result of the pandemic.
“For workers compensation, they’re seeing a significant decrease in claims,” Mr. Brady said. “With decrease in claims, we should continue to see the workers compensation plan operating below budget levels for much of the 2020-21 plan year.”
Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield has taken over the health insurance administration for the plan, and the transition is 99 percent complete, he said. That function had been handled by staff at St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services working in BOCES’ administrative offices for over 30 years.
