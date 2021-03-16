CANTON — A new link between the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley and area K-12 students is being built to ease pandemic stressors on young learners and their families.
Developed as a virtual mentoring and homework support program, the St. Lawrence Buddy Project is a pilot collaboration between St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and the St. Lawrence Youth Bureau.
With support from New York State United Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers, the Buddy Project’s steering committee is led by local educators.
“Parents have become pseudo-teachers — they have had to balance work, home and Zoom schooling in addition to the emotional and financial stress caused by the pandemic to begin with,” said Sarah A. Solley, SUNY Potsdam assistant professor of elementary education. “Teachers had to change their teaching styles and practices overnight and students had to learn a whole new set of rules and routines. This was also true at the college level. Our students wanted more opportunities to work with children throughout St. Lawrence County. Each member of our committee knew that we needed to provide support for our north country families.”
After surveying students, teachers and parents, the steering committee identified four key needs: tutoring and homework support, mentorship, family support groups and screen time reduction.
College student volunteers, trained in confidentiality and safety, will be paired with kids and teens for homework and mentoring.
The matches are anticipated by the end of March. Still in the planning phase with funding being sought, Project in a Box will address the need for screen time reduction with boxes of cooking, arts and STEM activities sent to homes.
Planning is also under way for monthly family support meetings and social media forums.
The project is being spearheaded by Ms. Solley; Ashlee R. Downing-Duke, SLU associate director of student activities and leadership; Julie L. Johnson, assistant director of the SUNY Potsdam Center for School Partnerships and Teacher Certification; and Mary L. Wills, retired Ogdensburg teacher and coordinator of the St. Lawrence County People Project.
“We’re hoping this type of program is not just for the pandemic,” Ms. Wills said. “There is value in it even after.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.