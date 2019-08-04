Paper buses ready to roll

United Way Resource Development Director Lexie Wallace, left, joins Stuff-A-Bus co-chairperson Laurie Kelly, center, and Billye Germain of Pathfinder Bank in displaying the United Way’s paper buses. Community members can now show their support for the annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign by purchasing a paper bus at Pathfinder Bank branches throughout Oswego. Each year the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign works to ensure every child in the community is prepared for the first day of school by collecting school supplies to be distributed to less fortunate students throughout Oswego County. All proceeds from paper bus sales will go toward purchasing additional school supplies such as backpacks and calculators to support Oswego County students. For more information, contact the United Way by calling 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

