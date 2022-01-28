OGDENSBURG — Parents of Ogdensburg Free Academy (OFA) soon-to-be graduates have begun their very own adopt a senior program in hopes to bring joy to graduating students this year and in years to come.
Throughout the years, adopt a senior programs have been offered county-wide. This year, Kathleen Hilborne, a parent of an OFA senior, decided to start OFA’s own adopt a senior program.
“In prior years, our kids signed up for adopt a senior program that covered a broad area of northern New York,” said Hilborne. “Last year, schools such as Morristown did their own program so we decided to do the same this year and just focus on our students.”
Hilborne created a Facebook page on Jan. 13 where OFA seniors are featured with a biography about themselves, their hobbies, goals, and interests.
Community members are then welcome to adopt a senior of their choosing by messaging the page or commenting on the post.
“It’s a way for someone in the community to adopt a senior and basically send them a little cheer basket,” said Hilborne. “It’s really whatever someone wants it to be. It can be candy, gift cards, a homemade gift or whatever the person wants to give them.”
The Facebook page currently features 50 OFA seniors but Hilborne noted there will be more posted.
“We already have more seniors involved on the page than we’ve had in previous years,” said Hilborne. “I’ve had people message me asking if there’s any seniors left to adopt and they’re adopting them without even knowing them. We have about 60 seniors left to post, but some seniors may choose not to be posted.”
The items can be given to the seniors whenever the adopter decides but they must be given by June 1.
“Adopting a senior will make the senior and the adopter feel good,” said Hilborne. “It’s a pick me up for the seniors and it shows that someone cares about them and the adopter gets to learn something new about somebody who is going to give back to Ogdensburg one day.”
For those interested in adopting a senior or for more information, the Facebook page can be found at “Adopt an OFA BLUE DEVIL Senior 2022.
