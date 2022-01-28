MALONE — Parents from the social media group “Unmask Malone & Surrounding Schools” protested in front of Franklin Academy High School, 42 Huskie Lane, Friday morning.
About 18 people arrived to the school at about 7:30 a.m. to protest the masking requirements in schools.
The windchill temperature at the time was minus 3 degrees.
“We will probably be out here until everyone makes it into the school,” a member of the group said. “Until all the kids arrive and see that we are here.”
Participants held sings displaying opinions on the masking protocol and school staff enforcing it. Papers were distributed with similar information.
“It’s time to end this,” another group member said. “It’s time to get the masks off our kids. Let them breathe again.”
At 8:10 a.m., Malone Village Police arrived to the school to cut the protest short. All parties left the school grounds peacefully.
A similar protest was conducted at Northern Adirondack Central School. Press Republican Editor in Chief Joe LoTemplio reported that NAC High School Principal Michael Loughman greeted parents and students who did not want to comply with the state mask mandate outside the school Friday morning. Those unmasked were turned away.
The NAC parents vowed to take legal action, LoTemplio tweeted.
The Malone Facebook group was created just this week.
“Enough is enough. The time is NOW, to stand behind our children being forced to wear masks during school,” group administrator Cecilia Merrill posted. “This is safe place to express your concerns. Meet others with the same opinions. Band together to protect our kids. Strength in numbers & it is our duty as parents to be their voice.”
Malone Central School District Superintendent Jerry Griffin said in an email to the Telegram that the district will continue to comply with the statewide masking order.
Shortly after Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker in Nassau County determined that the mandate was unenforceable by the state Department of Health, the state Education Department issued a directive to school districts stating that they “must continue to follow the mask rule.”
On Tuesday, state Attorney General Letitia James filed an appeal of Judge Rademaker’s decision, asking that his order be stayed until the Appellate Division, Second Department, can render a final decision on the appeal. That stay was granted Tuesday afternoon, meaning the mask mandate remains in place pending further ruling by the court.
“Locally, it is also part of our COVID-19 response plan,” Griffin said.
